|
|
Carol Zagarinsky
Indianapolis - Carol Zagarinsky passed away on December 14, 2019. A lifelong Hoosier, she was born in Indianapolis on March 25, 1937. Carol attended Indiana University and later worked for 14 years in the children's section at Jacobson's Department Store.
Carol loved cheering on the Colts, bowling and supporting Indianapolis cultural institutions. She especially relished spending time with her four grandchildren. Carol was a life member of Hadassah and the Parkinson's Caregivers Association. She is survived by her beloved husband of more than sixty years, Martin; her daughters, Charlene (Leonard) Gringlas and Brenda (Charlie) Tarzian; and her grandchildren, Sam, Rachel, Dylan and Grady.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 17 at 1:30 p.m at Marquette Manor. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Conner Prairie Museum in Fishers.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019