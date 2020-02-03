|
|
Carole Ann Miller Stacy
Knightstown - Carole passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born December 14, 1935, in Indianapolis, to the late Floyd Estelle "Bud" & Lucille (Hampton) Miller. Carole is survived by her children, Pam Stacy, Beth (Dennis) Spegal, Barry Stacy, David (Terri) Stacy, & Mark (Debbie) Stacy; grandchildren, Nick, Amanda, Tyler, Dalton, Katie, Connor, & Jacob; great grandchildren, Gavin, Paige, Kamdyn, Leighton James, & Jaxtyn; brothers, David (Kay) Miller and Michael Miller; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Stacy. Services will be at 11 am Friday at Condo & St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Wilkinson. Burial will be at Glen Cove Cemetery in Knightstown. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Wilkinson Church of Christ. www.condoandstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020