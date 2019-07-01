|
Carole Ann Stevenson
Indianapolis - 83, transitioned to life eternal on June 24, 2019. Carole was a 1953 graduate of Crispus Attucks High School. After 42 years of dedicated civil services as an Account Executive and Community Educator on tax services for the Internal Revenue Service, she became a business owner of Diva Accessories allowing her to continue her love of travel for both work and pleasure. Carole was purposely driven as a lifelong member of Light of the World Christian Church and NAACP while also actively supporting numerous statewide, national, and cultural causes addressing concerns leading to equality, empowerment, and quality of life. Services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with visitation from 9am until time of service at Light of the World Christian Church. Entombment: Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 1, 2019