Carole Anne Schramm
Carmel - Schramm, Carole Anne Redmond, of Carmel, passed away peacefully just days after her 76th birthday on September 19, 2019. She was the dearly loved wife of William "Bill" Schramm, who survives, and with whom she shared 44 years of happiness and adventure. Carole was the oldest daughter born to the late William and Geraldine (Divine) Redmond, and grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan, but devoted her career and life to raising a blended family - and creating memories for all who learned from and survive her. Always athletic, she loved to play tennis and hit the ski slopes, was a voracious reader and news junkie, and was a gifted writer of letters that touched the heart. She was also a devoted and faithful child of God, committing time and talent to Second Presbyterian Church of Indianapolis, where she served as a Deacon, and to anyone in her midst who needed a warm embrace, sage advice, or a shoulder to lean on. Together with Bill, she traveled the globe, but was most definitely happiest when hosting family and friends in their former second home in Charlevoix, MI.
Survived by daughters Kathryn (Ted) Armstrong of St. Louis, MO, and Kristen (Graham) Rutherford of San Diego; step-daughters Lynn (John) Amorino of Howell, MI, and Jennifer Schramm of Cape Cod, MA. Also surviving are five beloved grandsons, Wright Sibbald, Jordan Nash, Nicholas Amorino, Dalton Costick and Milan Costick; and one precious granddaughter, Kirra Rutherford. Also surviving is her adored sister Nancy (Bruce) Vick of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, and numerous nieces and nephews, including "bonus" ones of her extended family. She was a 30-year survivor of breast cancer, but her heart never mended over the loss of her two cherished sons, Stephen Cy Costick and Michael Scott Costick. Her dear brother, Daniel (survived by Sarah) Redmond, also preceded her in death this past July.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Second Presbyterian Church of Indianapolis, 7700 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. The family will greet visitors beginning at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, our family suggests, in Carole's memory, that you pen a personal, handwritten note to let someone know you love them.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019