Carole Bane
Carole Bane

Indianapolis - 77, of Indianapolis passed away May 7, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles, CA to the late Murland Beebe and Elsie Barton. Carole graduated from Stratford, Iowa High School in June 1960. She worked for 15 years as a florist at Gilberts Flower Shop.

She is survived by her husband, Henry "Hank" Bane; son, Christopher (Erin) Bane; brothers, Sheldon Beebe of Bakersfield, CA and Bruce Barton of Phoenix, AZ; and granddaughters, Alivia and Alexis. Carole was preceded in death by her daughter, Victoria Cobb.

A visitation will be held at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd., on Tuesday, May 12th at 5 PM. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 PM.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
5:00 - 6:00 PM
A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services
MAY
12
Memorial service
6:00 PM
A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
