Carole Bremer
Indianapolis - Carole Bremer, 86, of Indianapolis, passed away October 23, 2020. Calling will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Leppert Mortuary, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis, Indiana. Inurnment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. During the calling and Mass, social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carole's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
