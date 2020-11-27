Carole Jane Brown
Greenwood - Carole Jane Brown, 78, of Greenwood, passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1942 in Marion, Indiana to the late Blair and Helen Weicht.
Carole graduated from Marion High school where she was in the National Honor Society. She later gradated from Ball State where she was president of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She then earned her master's degree from Michigan State. She taught school in the Indianapolis Public School system where she won the National Freedom's Foundation Award. Carol also did her graduate work at Georgetown University. She was an associate financial representative with Northwestern Mutual and after retirement spent many years as a CASA volunteer for the Johnson County Court.
Carole also enjoyed hiking and National Parks.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tom Brown; children, Robert (Rachel) Brown, Laura ((Nelson) Brown-Cano; Sam Brown, Liilian Brown, Oliver Cano, and Helena Cano.
She was preceded by her siblings, JoAnn Fortney, Marilyn Ford, Janet Weicht, and Robert Weicht.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Refuge Food Pantry, 1150 South Park Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143.
Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
.