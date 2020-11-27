1/1
Carole Jane Brown
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Jane Brown

Greenwood - Carole Jane Brown, 78, of Greenwood, passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1942 in Marion, Indiana to the late Blair and Helen Weicht.

Carole graduated from Marion High school where she was in the National Honor Society. She later gradated from Ball State where she was president of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She then earned her master's degree from Michigan State. She taught school in the Indianapolis Public School system where she won the National Freedom's Foundation Award. Carol also did her graduate work at Georgetown University. She was an associate financial representative with Northwestern Mutual and after retirement spent many years as a CASA volunteer for the Johnson County Court.

Carole also enjoyed hiking and National Parks.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tom Brown; children, Robert (Rachel) Brown, Laura ((Nelson) Brown-Cano; Sam Brown, Liilian Brown, Oliver Cano, and Helena Cano.

She was preceded by her siblings, JoAnn Fortney, Marilyn Ford, Janet Weicht, and Robert Weicht.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Refuge Food Pantry, 1150 South Park Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143.

Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved