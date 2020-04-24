Resources
Indianapolis - Carole L. Smith, 79, passed away April 23, 2020. She was a former Owner of Mr. Pet Inc. Carole was a graduate of Speedway High School (Class of 1958) and a former member of Speedway Christian Church. Carole is survived by her former spouse, George Smith; children, Greg (Tammy) Smith and Tracey (David) Wathen; sister, Kay (Robert) Oliver; grandchildren, Geoffrey Smith, Griffin Smith and Bryce Wathen; nieces, Katie Romig, Nichole Lohmar and nephew, David Jenkins. Services are Private. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Conkle Funeral Home Speedway is handling Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
