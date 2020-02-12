Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
Carole Mace
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Mace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Mace Obituary
Carole Mace

Indianapolis - Carole Mace, 77, died on February 10th. She was born in Indianapolis on January 29, 1943 to George and Ilene (Hodges) Mace who preceded her in death. Her dear long- time friend, Janet, also preceded her in death by just 10 days. She is survived by her brother Blaine, (Linda) son Andrew, (Joe) nieces Jessica (Mark) and Katie, (Troy) great nephews Nolan and Dorian, great niece Genevieve and very dear friend Elizabeth. She is also survived by four dogs and two birds.

Carole graduated from Speedway High School in 1961 and attended both Indiana State University and Indiana University (Indianapolis). She taught elementary education at Avon Schools for more than 30 years and enjoyed a long retirement rescuing dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers, please support your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now