Carole Mace
Indianapolis - Carole Mace, 77, died on February 10th. She was born in Indianapolis on January 29, 1943 to George and Ilene (Hodges) Mace who preceded her in death. Her dear long- time friend, Janet, also preceded her in death by just 10 days. She is survived by her brother Blaine, (Linda) son Andrew, (Joe) nieces Jessica (Mark) and Katie, (Troy) great nephews Nolan and Dorian, great niece Genevieve and very dear friend Elizabeth. She is also survived by four dogs and two birds.
Carole graduated from Speedway High School in 1961 and attended both Indiana State University and Indiana University (Indianapolis). She taught elementary education at Avon Schools for more than 30 years and enjoyed a long retirement rescuing dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers, please support your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020