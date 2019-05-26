|
|
Carole Rose Johnson
Carmel - Carole Rose Johnson, 81, Carmel, went home to be with her Lord on May 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold C. Johnson. Survivors include her nephews, David and Dennis Deiwert, and niece, Sharon Bische. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Legacy Bible Church, 2140 Greenfield Ave, Noblesville, IN 46060 from 10:30am to 11:30am. Funeral services will begin there at 11:30am. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019