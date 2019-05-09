Carole Tuthill Mukhtar



Westfield - Carole Tuthill Mukhtar passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019, following a brief illness. Carole is survived by her daughter, Cecily Barber (Robert); and son, Geoffrey Mukhtar. Her husband, Fuad and son, Gregory preceded her in death.



Carole was born on January 29, 1935, in Corning, New York, to Thomas and Anna Tuthill. She was the first in her family to attend college, graduating in 1957 with a BA from SUNY Buffalo. It was there that Carole met Fuad and they married after a whirlwind courtship that continued for 58 years. Carole and Fuad moved to Lebanon, Indiana, where they raised their children and were active in the community.



Carole was a gourmet cook and gracious hostess whose elegant dinner parties and lavish holiday galas were legendary. She was an avid gardener, a talented pianist with a beautiful singing voice, and an expert needlepoint artist whose gifts of her handiwork delighted friends and family. She was especially proud of her work at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.



Carole will be remembered for her beaming smile and vivacious personality. She was a loving wife, mother, step-grandmother and step-great grandmother. Her memory will be joyfully celebrated at a private gathering. Donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church of Indianapolis or the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019