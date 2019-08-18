Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Geist Christian Church (Mud Creek Campus)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Geist Christian Church (Mud Creek Campus)
Caroline Cox-Smith


1938 - 2019
Indianapolis - On August 11, 2019, Caroline (Parker) Cox-Smith embraced her Lord and Savior. Caroline proudly lived in Irvington all her life. She graduated from Howe HS where she met Roger Cox. They married and had three children: Laura (Payne), Mitchell (Cox) and Leslie (French). As a stay-at-home mother, Caroline loved to sew, sing, play the piano and was active in Lourdes Girl Scout Troops. Caroline began her career in 1974 as an insurance agent at Kervan Insurance where she faithfully served her clients until 2018. She married David Smith in 1980; both were dedicated disciples of North Christian Church in Columbus until David's death in Dec. 2018. Caroline was known for her kindness, generosity, silliness and sending countless birthday and anniversary cards. She is survived by her sister, Yolanda (Bud) Foster, children, grandchildren: Steven Stoner (Sarah), Jennifer Zorio (Marc), Michael Cox, Stephanie Payne, Rachel Payne and 5 great-grandchildren. Caroline's Celebration of Life will be at Geist Christian Church (Mud Creek Campus) on Saturday, September 7 at 1:00; visitation is from 11:00-1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd Community Center (www.shepherdcommunity.org or 4107 E Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201)
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019
