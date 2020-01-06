Services
Indianapolis - a kind and loving wife, a proud mother, and devoted grandmother, died on January 4th, 2020. She is survived by her two children, Anne Catherine Goldbach (James V. DiNatale) and Lisa Goldbach Geisse (Dr. John K. Geisse); and three grandchildren, Jennifer Claire Johnson-Geisse (Ashlee Johnson-Geisse), Sarah Ann Geisse and Eva Pauline Geisse. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Fritz H. Goldbach; her brother, William M. Meyers; and her sister, Barbara Parson.

Known affectionately as Aunt Caroline, "Ibbie" and Nana, her love of family near and far, both here and in Israel was of paramount importance in her life. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1922, to the late Pauline M. and William P. Meyers, she was proud of her Hoosier roots.

She was a longtime member of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, the IHC Sisterhood, the local chapter of the National Council of Jewish Woman and a Life Member of Hadassah. She volunteered for years at the Hooverwood Guild's gift shop.

Caroline loved reading, planning parties, family gatherings, and spending time with her friends, particularly at Mah Jongg games and Birthday Club. She showered her family and friends with love and support; she will be remembered for her caring personality, her thoughtfulness and her delicious "special" brownies.

Heartfelt thanks and love to her wonderful caregivers who made it possible for Caroline to live in her apartment these recent years -- Eula Moore, Chavonda Amos, Ashley Moore, Kristi Jones, Marianne Fraps, and Katherine Easton.

Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, 11 am, in the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation South Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation or Hooverwood Guild or of the donor.. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
