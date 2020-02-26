|
Caroljane Hall Lux
Indianapolis - 87, died peacefully in her home on the morning of Feb. 22, following a brief illness. She was a longtime Carmel resident, an active member of St. Christopher Episcopal Church. Caroljane was born Aug. 4, 1932, in St. Louis, Mo., to Clarence C. and Florence Louise (Negley) Clift. She had one brother Richard (Dick) Clift, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School, in Indianapolis, and DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind., where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Caroljane married William M. Hall on Oct. 11, 1954, and they raised two children, Deborah Richardson (Brian), of Zionsville; and William M. Hall, Jr. (deceased). She was an avid golfer and a charter member of Woodland Country Club. She was also active in Creative Living Bible Study for more than 25 years. This represented what she felt was the most important part of her life. Her faith in Jesus Christ was her anchor, and granted her purpose, love, peace and strength. She also served others alongside her PEO sisters. After the death of her first husband, Caroljane married Ron S. Lux on March 5, 1989. They spent the past six years living at Hoosier Village Retirement Community in Indianapolis. Services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 1402 W. Main St., Carmel, Ind. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. Caroljane is survived by her second husband and daughter; two grandchildren, Caroline Richardson, of Zionsville, and Adam Richardson, of Dayton, Ohio; seven step-children; 13 step-grandchildren; and 15 step-great-grandchildren. The family offers special thanks to St. Vincent Home Hospice for care and comfort.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020