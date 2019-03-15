|
Carolyn Ann Pritchard
Carmel - Carolyn Ann Pritchard, 90, Carmel, went home to be with her Lord on March 12, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis to the late Virgil and Meerolin Watt. Carolyn graduated from Arsenal Technical High School before going on to Butler University, where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Canary, Jane (Jeff) Cantwell, grandchildren, Jackie (Nick) Mahoney, Katelyn Canary, Kelsey Canary, Meredith (Nicolas Prezybyl) Cantwell, and sister, Sue Godward. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 61 years, Kenneth Dale Pritchard. Visitation will be held Friday from 10-11am at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 15, 2019