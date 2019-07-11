Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
East 91st Street Christian Church
6049 E. 91st Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Geupel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Dione Geupel


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Dione Geupel Obituary
Carolyn Dione Geupel

Indianapolis - Carolyn Dione Geupel, 82, went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019. She was born in Kokomo, IN on September 23, 1936 to the late Frederick and Dione Kerlin Mustard. Carolyn graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954. She received a BS in Elementary Education from Butler University in 1958. While at Butler, Carolyn joined Kappa Kappa Gamma and was a member of Mortar Board, Panhellenic Council, Drift Beauty Court and Color Guard.

Carolyn had a passion for teaching. She taught 2nd grade at IPS School #84, Preschool at Fall Creek Co-op, followed by the MOM program for 3 and 4 year olds at East 91st Street Christian Church. She was instrumental in launching the 4 year old Preschool program at East 91st Street Christian Church and taught from 1986 - 2007. She served as a Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher. She loved working with children and teaching them to love the Lord. Carolyn has blessed so many lives through her years of service.

Carolyn was very active volunteering her time and energy for many organizations in the community. She was an active volunteer for 40 years with Crossroads Guild, member of the Indianapolis Great Banquet, volunteered for the Crossroads Great Banquet, member of Chapter BI, P.E.O. Sisterhood and an active member of women's bible studies.

Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, teacher and friend who always went above and beyond to give of herself. She cherished every moment that she spent with her three grandchildren teaching them to grow, explore, be creative and love life. Carolyn cherished her childhood through adult years enjoying lake life at Bass Lake in Knox, IN followed by recent years with her family at Crooked Lake in Angola, IN.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard L. Geupel, children Lee Geupel (Bo), Lynn Marshall (John), three grandchildren (Johnny, Leah and Abby), nephew Brian Clay (Lindsey) and niece Carolyn Hall (Matt). Carolyn will be missed dearly. Our lives are all richer because of the lessons we have learned and quality time we have spent with her.

Visitation hours will be held Friday, July 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary - Nora, 740 E. 86th Street. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. at East 91st Street Christian Church, 6049 E. 91st Street, Indianapolis. A private family burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to East 91st Street Christian Church, Crossroads Guild or St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital. To share a memory go to www.leppertmorturary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now