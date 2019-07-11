|
|
Carolyn Dione Geupel
Indianapolis - Carolyn Dione Geupel, 82, went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019. She was born in Kokomo, IN on September 23, 1936 to the late Frederick and Dione Kerlin Mustard. Carolyn graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954. She received a BS in Elementary Education from Butler University in 1958. While at Butler, Carolyn joined Kappa Kappa Gamma and was a member of Mortar Board, Panhellenic Council, Drift Beauty Court and Color Guard.
Carolyn had a passion for teaching. She taught 2nd grade at IPS School #84, Preschool at Fall Creek Co-op, followed by the MOM program for 3 and 4 year olds at East 91st Street Christian Church. She was instrumental in launching the 4 year old Preschool program at East 91st Street Christian Church and taught from 1986 - 2007. She served as a Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher. She loved working with children and teaching them to love the Lord. Carolyn has blessed so many lives through her years of service.
Carolyn was very active volunteering her time and energy for many organizations in the community. She was an active volunteer for 40 years with Crossroads Guild, member of the Indianapolis Great Banquet, volunteered for the Crossroads Great Banquet, member of Chapter BI, P.E.O. Sisterhood and an active member of women's bible studies.
Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, teacher and friend who always went above and beyond to give of herself. She cherished every moment that she spent with her three grandchildren teaching them to grow, explore, be creative and love life. Carolyn cherished her childhood through adult years enjoying lake life at Bass Lake in Knox, IN followed by recent years with her family at Crooked Lake in Angola, IN.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard L. Geupel, children Lee Geupel (Bo), Lynn Marshall (John), three grandchildren (Johnny, Leah and Abby), nephew Brian Clay (Lindsey) and niece Carolyn Hall (Matt). Carolyn will be missed dearly. Our lives are all richer because of the lessons we have learned and quality time we have spent with her.
Visitation hours will be held Friday, July 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary - Nora, 740 E. 86th Street. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. at East 91st Street Christian Church, 6049 E. 91st Street, Indianapolis. A private family burial will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to East 91st Street Christian Church, Crossroads Guild or St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital. To share a memory go to www.leppertmorturary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019