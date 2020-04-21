|
Carolyn Highfield
Indianapolis - Carolyn Highfield, daughter of Harry and Norma (Behlmer) Galle, died on April 15, 2020. She was born in Sunman, Indiana on August 19, 1931. Carolyn graduated from Batesville High School in 1949 and the University of Cincinnati in 1953. Carolyn married Robert Highfield at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Batesville, Indiana on July 18, 1954.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Highfield. She is survived by her children: Paige Silence (husband Jeff) and Tod Highfield (wife Kim). She is also survived by two cherished grandsons, Cort and Tyler Highfield.
Carolyn was dearly loved by family and friends. She was a loving homemaker and an avid gardener. Carolyn had many wonderful qualities, too many to be expressed in a simple obituary. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Carolyn's caregivers at The Forum in Indianapolis and at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
Carolyn will have a private ceremony celebrating her life at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020