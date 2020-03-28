|
Carolyn J. Ford
Indianapolis - 94, of Indianapolis passed away March 27, 2020. She was born October 7, 1925 in Tucson, Arizona to Emerson and Nola Dietz McFarland. Carolyn married Richard Marshall Ford and he preceded her in death in 1996. She worked in the administration department as a secretary for the City of Indianapolis. Carolyn was a member of Meadlawn Christian Church for 45 years. She served as an elder, deaconess and secretary for the church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington Street.
Carolyn is survived by her children; Shelley K. North, Kevin R. Ford (Theresa); grandchildren, Dr. Joshua Berg, Dr. Jake Berg, Joel Berg, Amber Beach; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Sophie and Ella. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff A. Berg; and two sisters, Nadine McConnell and Judy Lindley.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020