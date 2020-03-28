Services
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Ford Obituary
Carolyn J. Ford

Indianapolis - 94, of Indianapolis passed away March 27, 2020. She was born October 7, 1925 in Tucson, Arizona to Emerson and Nola Dietz McFarland. Carolyn married Richard Marshall Ford and he preceded her in death in 1996. She worked in the administration department as a secretary for the City of Indianapolis. Carolyn was a member of Meadlawn Christian Church for 45 years. She served as an elder, deaconess and secretary for the church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington Street.

Carolyn is survived by her children; Shelley K. North, Kevin R. Ford (Theresa); grandchildren, Dr. Joshua Berg, Dr. Jake Berg, Joel Berg, Amber Beach; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Sophie and Ella. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff A. Berg; and two sisters, Nadine McConnell and Judy Lindley.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -