Carolyn Jane Currey Rogers
Indianapolis - Carolyn Jane Currey Rogers, 91, of Indianapolis passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Carolyn was born to the late David Graham Currey and Florence Elizabeth Lehmann Currey on January 1, 1929 in South Bend, Indiana. She graduated from Central High School of South Bend in 1947. While in high school she was a member of the Eastern Star and Turner Club. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio in 1951. Carolyn taught for seven years in South Bend and Evansville, IN.
Carolyn married Gerald Edward Rogers of Nashville, TN on February 20, 1954. Gerald preceded her in death in 2007 after 53 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elizabeth Currey Altgelt. She is survived by her sister Barbara Currey Lysohir of Louisville, KY, as well as her three children, Katherine (John) Brown of Charlotte, NC, Thomas (Kim) Rogers of Indianapolis, IN, and Graham (Rosie) Rogers of Charlotte, NC. In addition, she has eight grandchildren: William Brown of Washington, DC; Courtney Rogers of Indianapolis, IN; Heather (Bradley) Saitta of Chicago, IL; Martha (Carter) Jones of Charlotte, NC; Margaret Brown of Charlotte, NC; Thomas Rogers Jr. of Chicago IL; Shannon Rogers and Haley Rogers of Charlotte, NC. She also has two great-grandchildren, Hayden Saitta of Chicago, IL and Carolyn Jones of Charlotte, NC.
Carolyn was a docent at the Indianapolis Children's Museum for many years and enjoyed giving school children the full experience of the museum. She was also an active member of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) and enjoyed gardening, tennis, and golf. She attended First Congregational Church and Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis and was a long-time member of Meridian Hills Country Club. Her life was dedicated to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her spirit, life wisdom, storytelling, and unconditional love for her family will be dearly missed.
The family expresses their appreciation and gratefulness to the caregivers at The Barrington and St. Vincent's Hospice for their kindness. In addition, a special thank you to long-time caregiver and friend, Teana Beverly.
A private family service and burial are pending. Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel is assisting with the arrangements. Donations can be made in her memory to the PEO Foundation for "Indiana Chapter AF Diamond Scholarship Fund":
https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-foundation
