Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Swartz Mortuary
Franklin, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Francis & Clare Catholic Church
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hamann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Jane (Beaver) Hamann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Jane (Beaver) Hamann Obituary
Carolyn Jane (Beaver) Hamann

Greenwood, IN. - Carolyn Jane (Beaver) Hamann of Greenwood died Thursday, August 15,2019. Her surviving children, Diana Lynn (Tim) Ruschhaupt of Indianapolis, IN. and P.J. (Wendy) Hamann of Brownsburg, IN, were most appreciative of their father's persistence in pursuing their mother. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Ann Thompson, and brother Walter P. (Holly) Beaver, three grandsons, Jacob and Will Ruschhaupt, Paul Hamann, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-9 at Swartz Mortuary in Franklin, IN. Mass Saturday 11AM Sts. Francis & Clare Catholic Church Greenwood. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved Paul at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.