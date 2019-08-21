|
|
Carolyn Jane (Beaver) Hamann
Greenwood, IN. - Carolyn Jane (Beaver) Hamann of Greenwood died Thursday, August 15,2019. Her surviving children, Diana Lynn (Tim) Ruschhaupt of Indianapolis, IN. and P.J. (Wendy) Hamann of Brownsburg, IN, were most appreciative of their father's persistence in pursuing their mother. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Ann Thompson, and brother Walter P. (Holly) Beaver, three grandsons, Jacob and Will Ruschhaupt, Paul Hamann, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-9 at Swartz Mortuary in Franklin, IN. Mass Saturday 11AM Sts. Francis & Clare Catholic Church Greenwood. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved Paul at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 21, 2019