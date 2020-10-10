1/1
Carolyn Jean Yarian
Carolyn Jean Yarian

Carolyn Jean Yarian, 94 of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, following a brief illness. She was a longtime resident of both Carmel and Indianapolis and was an active member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was born January 23, 1926 in Indianapolis, to Vern B. and Hester Emily (Trotter) Fisher. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School, in Indianapolis, and attended Indiana Central College, now known as the University of Indianapolis. Carolyn married Charles Edward Yarian on June 8, 1946, and they raised three children.

Carolyn was an active member of Chapter Q of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 52 years and served as a leader with Creative Living Bible Study. Her strong faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation for her life and gave her purpose, love, peace and strength.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, beginning at 10:00 am, immediately followed by a memorial service at 12:00 pm, at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charles, and son, Michael S. (Paula) Yarian. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca S. (Joe) Cerda and son William M. (Kimberly) Yarian; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
OCT
14
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
