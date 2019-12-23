|
|
Carolyn Joan (Bare) Fuson
Carmel - Our Mother, Carolyn Joan (Bare) Fuson, died on Friday, December 20,2019 at St. Vincent Hospice, Indianapolis. She was born January 28,1926, in Coalmont IN, daughter of Basil W.and Bertha (Stark) Bare. Mother grew up in Clay City, IN, graduated from Clay City High School, and attended what now is Indiana State University. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wayne E. Fuson, newborn daughter Angela, her parents, brother Lucian Bare (Mary), brother-in-law Esten Fuson (Norma), nephew Donovan Bare, and a host of loyal friends. Mother's loving family are Bonnie Fuson Smith (Dr. Ernest) and children Scott Perry (Lori Abbott), Sam Perry (Abby), Matthew Smith (Lindsay Schimmoller), and Christopher Smith (Allyson;) Wayne. (Rick ) Fuson (Karen) and children Amy Massillamany Howell (Brett), Emily Fuson (Jimmy Weber) , Matthew Fuson (Kate Dudley), Rebecca Townsend, and Kaela and Kyle Crotchfelt; Jay Fuson (Joanie) and children Ashley Fuson, Benjamin Fuson (Lindsay) , Claire Fuson (Cem Gurkaynak), and Logan and Sean Fuson; Craig Fuson (Anne) and children Kate Fuelberth (Ben) , and Tim and Dan Fuson; nieces and nephews Susan Sherwood (Bruce), Pamela Bare, Mark Fuson (Suzy), Brad Fuson (Terri), and Lynn Fuson (Joe); special friends
from the Stratford Retirement Community; and many longtime friends.
From the arrival of her first grandchild, Mother was always "Grandmother" to everyone, great-grandchildren included: Jackson and Sullivan Massillamany, Lila, Alex, Brandon, and River Perry; Robbie, Harrison and Grant Fuelberth ; Hadley and Lennon Smith; and Isabella and Gabriel Gurkaynak.
Our Mother's faith was paramount for all of her life. Raised in the United Brethren Church, she could sing and play every Sunday School song and hymn she ever heard. She was a faithful volunteer in church and in all of our schools, especially Arlington High School. Mother was an active member of Grace, Forest Manor, and Lawrence United Methodist Churches, Bethany Presbyterian Church, as well as East 91't Street Christian Church. Over the past few years,
Mother enjoyed attending Zionsville United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life, Mother was always on the go. She attended thousands of sporting events and "coached" every basketball game she ever watched. She surely was The Indiana Pacers 'most loyal fan". She taught pre-school, assisted in floral shops, welcomed visitors at Flanner and Buchanan Mortuary in Lawrence and was the 'den mother"/administrative assistant for Ent and
lmler CPA Group.
Mother loved color, design, fashion, music, travel, theatre, and all aspects of nature. She valued Indiana's changing seasons, drives in the country, and took time to appreciate the precious petals of a flower. She was grateful for our country's freedom and knew not to take it for granted.
Mother's gracious presence was remarkable in every endeavor, always ensuring that everyone in her midst was included and recognized. Our Mother was truly a master teacher. She taught us to be present in our families and our communities and to attend to the news of the day. She taught our principles, morals, manners, and corrected our grammar until her passing. Carolyn Fuson was indeed a gentle spirit.
Our family is grateful for the steady, kind care and counsel of Dr. Patel and Dr. McNamara at St. Vincent Hospice, for the loving spirits of Mother's nurses and caregivers there, and for Rev. David Williamson who ministered to Mother so meaningfully during the past few weeks.
Calling will be Friday December 27, 2019 from 4-7pm, at Leppert Mortuary-Nora 740 E 86th St Indianapolis. Mother's funeral service will be at 2pm Saturday December 28th with visitation from 1-2pm at Zionsville United Methodist Church, 9644 Whitestown Road, Zionsville, IN with burial following at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road. Indianapolis. IN.
For those who wish, contributions in Mother's memory may be made to the Indiana University Foundation or Easter Seal Crossroads Rehabilitation Center, Indianapolis. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to place an online condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019