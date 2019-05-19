|
Carolyn Kay Guthrie
Noblesville - 73, passed away May 12, 2019. She was the oldest child of Ruth and Robert Fisher and their only daughter, born April 2, 1946. She was a lifetime resident of Indianapolis. Carolyn graduated from Arlington High School in 1964 and married the love of her life, Fred Guthrie, Sr.
As Carolyn was growing up, she was tasked to help raise a family that included three more boys, in addition to her two brothers. Her mother taught her how to build a household filled with young boys, which in turn helped her raise two boys of her own.
After having two children, she earned a teaching degree from Indiana University. Carolyn successfully worked full time while raising a family and earned her master's degree in education from Butler University. She was a primary education teacher for Indianapolis Public Schools for nearly 30 years before joining her husband into retirement.
Her legacy as a mother, and a grandmother, is her constant deviation to her family, and her nurturing spirit as she always strived to make children and grandchildren a top priority. Her Sharp wit and generosity touched all lives she came into contact with and will be truly missed.
Carolyn is survived by her younger brothers, Bill Fisher and Mike Fisher; sons, Fred Guthrie, Jr. and Tom (Heather) Guthrie; and her grandchildren, who she adored, Sophie, Abbie, Mollie, Zachary, Madison, Samantha, Brooke, and Bradley.
The funeral for Carolyn Guthrie will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home inside of the Gothic Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior from 10a.m. to 11a.m.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019