|
|
Carolyn Kleifgen
Carmel - Ms. Carolyn Kleifgen gained Eternal Rest on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana December 20, 1927, Carolyn grew up in the Irvington neighborhood with her mother and three older brothers, her father having passed during her infancy. She graduated from Howe High School in 1945, Purdue University in 1949, and earned her Master's Degree from Indiana University.
Like her mother before her, Carolyn was called to the teaching profession, and taught Home Economics at the University of Chicago High School and then Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. Carolyn also taught as an exchange teacher in Yorkshire, England for a year before accepting a position at the new North Central High School in Indianapolis, where she taught for many years. She is especially remembered for spearheading North Central's Style Show, wherein students showcased sewing creations under her careful guidance.
Ms. Kleifgen loved to travel and saw much of Europe, Australia, Russia and New Zealand through her role as a teacher-leader for People to People International, a summer student-exchange program. She was an avid gardener and could be seen attending to her yard on any day weather allowed. Carolyn attended the Indianapolis Symphony for decades and was an ardent fan of anything Purdue or Indianapolis Colts. A very social woman, she also enjoyed playing Bridge with a group of close friends.
Carolyn's devotion to her family was legendary. She knitted sweaters, gave gifts from around the world, offered a sympathetic ear, and sought ways to support her numerous nieces and nephews on countless occasions. She had an infectious laugh, a big smile, and an open door. She will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate to call her "Aunt" and "friend".
Ms. Kleifgen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elsie (Agnew) Kliefgen Carlisle; stepfather, George Carlisle; brothers, William (Helen), Casper (Mildred) and James (Helen); nieces, Ann (Kleifgen) Brown, Susie (Kleifgen) Jackson, Gloria (Kleifgen) Anderson and Kristie Kleifgen; and nephew, Rick Kleifgen. She is survived by nieces, Kay (Kleifgen) Harris and Janet (Kleifgen) Herrick; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 8600 North 86th Street.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the and/or . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020