Carolyn L. (Warner) Parmerlee
Syracuse - Carolyn L. (Warner) Parmerlee, 89, died on December 11th. The daughter of Boyd and Althea (Sausaman) Warner, she was born August 26th, 1930 in rural North Manchester, IN and attended North Manchester schools and Manchester College. Friends knew Carolyn as an excellent piano player, which she started at age three.
On October 28th, 1951, Carolyn married C. Carroll Parmerlee (deceased 1998) and in the mid-1950's they moved to Muncie. For many years, she played piano for Muncie Cotillion and was a member of Tri-Kappa sorority and the First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. In 1978, the Parmerlee's moved to Syracuse where they had a home on Lake Wawasee. Carolyn enjoyed cooking and gardening. Later in life, Carolyn was a real estate agent, professional model and a bridal consultant.
Surviving are three sons; David of Indianapolis, Stephen (wife Laura) of Muncie and Douglas (wife Cathy) of Wayland, MI; and four grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister Linda Odell (husband Bill) of Sturgis, MI.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1 PM at the Eastlund Funeral Home with calling 2 hours prior from 11-1 followed by a private burial.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019