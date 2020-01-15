|
|
Carolyn Louise Hall
Indianapolis - Carolyn Louise Hall, 72, of Greenwood, passed away on January 13, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1947 in Linton, Indiana.
She loved going to Dietz Lake where she was a member, she enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Hall; daughters, Shelly Chance and Holly (Joe) Chance;
grandchildren, Nichol, Brandi, Brooke, Cory, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Grant and McKauley; father, Edgar; siblings, Eddie (Jackie) and Jeannie (Rick); and sister-in-law, Aunt Tami and her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet; and sister, Shirley.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM with a Celebration of Life beginning at 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020