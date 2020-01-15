Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Louise Hall


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Louise Hall Obituary
Carolyn Louise Hall

Indianapolis - Carolyn Louise Hall, 72, of Greenwood, passed away on January 13, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1947 in Linton, Indiana.

She loved going to Dietz Lake where she was a member, she enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Hall; daughters, Shelly Chance and Holly (Joe) Chance;

grandchildren, Nichol, Brandi, Brooke, Cory, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Grant and McKauley; father, Edgar; siblings, Eddie (Jackie) and Jeannie (Rick); and sister-in-law, Aunt Tami and her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet; and sister, Shirley.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM with a Celebration of Life beginning at 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -