Carolyn M. Bell
1930 - 2020
Carolyn M. Bell

Carolyn Maxine Bell of Indianapolis passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was born to Edna Mae and Oliver Bell, Sr., on Jan. 1, 1930, attended public schools, and was a proud graduate of Crispus Attucks High School, Class of 1947. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, and worked as a school tutor, a house parent at the Indiana School for the Blind, and finally as a paralegal with the Senior Law Project. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, and survived by her children, Marsha Dabney, Michael (Angela) Dabney, Patricia (Nate) Hartley, David (Julie) Dabney, Clarence "Butch" (Linda) Foote, Eric (Veronica) Foote, 15 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and longtime friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery, followed by a brief service for the family at 11 a.m.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
