Carolyn M. Farris, 78, of Speedway, passed away November 17, 2019, after a lifetime of making family and friends smile. She was proud of her husband, her children, and her slightly rebellious nature. She loved decorating her home with style and warmth, gardening, playing the slots, and wintering at Ft. Meyers Beach.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Joanne Sekula. Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of 56 years, Carrol Farris; son, Curtis Farris; daughter Christine Farris, M.D.; sister Toni Sekula; aunts, uncle, nieces, nephew, and many cousins. Carolyn will also be dearly missed by her Holy Trinity and St. Mary Academy classmates, other friends and Speedway neighbors.
Carolyn's family wishes to thank all who visited her in assisted living, and the staff who provided her with care and kindness.
Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN with visitation from 10:00 Am until time of services. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Charitable contributions may be made in memory of Carolyn to St. Christopher Catholic Church 5301 W. 16th Street Indpls, IN 46224 or to a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019