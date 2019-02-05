Services
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pleasant Union Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant Union Baptist Church
Carolyn M. Montgomery Barlow

Indianapolis - Carolyn M. Montgomery Barlow, 82, passed on Jan 31, 2019, Services will be held on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at Pleasant Union Baptist Church at 12:00pm with visitation there from 10:00am until service time. Survivors, daughters, Sharon Glass (Willie), Rosa Covington, Theta Barlow; son, Gary Patton (Patricia); brothers, Everett Smiley (Beverly), Mauro Shobe; sisters, Millene Williams, Beverly Jones. Burial: Washington Park North. Final Arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019
More Information