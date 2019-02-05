|
|
Carolyn M. Montgomery Barlow
Indianapolis - Carolyn M. Montgomery Barlow, 82, passed on Jan 31, 2019, Services will be held on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at Pleasant Union Baptist Church at 12:00pm with visitation there from 10:00am until service time. Survivors, daughters, Sharon Glass (Willie), Rosa Covington, Theta Barlow; son, Gary Patton (Patricia); brothers, Everett Smiley (Beverly), Mauro Shobe; sisters, Millene Williams, Beverly Jones. Burial: Washington Park North. Final Arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019