Indianapolis - Carolyn M. West, 76, passed away October 3, 2019, to our great sorrow. She was born May 30, 1943 in Toledo, OH to the late Arnold and Ann Irene Gladieux. She is married to Bill West. She was the eldest of 5 children, including 3 surviving sisters, Marilyn (Richard) Cousino, Mary Gladieux and Joyce (Greg) Blaumer. She was preceded in death by her brother, William. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl (Craig) McCain and Tamera (Dianna Schultz) Guilinger; sons, Charlie (Brenda) Guilinger, Peter Guilinger; step-sons, Howard (Candi) Guilinger and Ken (Jennifer) Guilinger and step-daughter, Michelle West (Brian) Scoggan. She had 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She retired after 37 years from VonDuprin. Funeral services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1 pm, with calling starting at 11 am. Interment will follow at West Ridge Park, Indianapolis, IN. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
