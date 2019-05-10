|
Carolyn Mae Battreall
Fishers - Carolyn Mae Battreall, 88, died Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Community Hospital North following 12 months of illness. She leaves behind her beloved twin sister Marilyn Kay Crisci and brother in law Robert W. Crisci along with their large adoring family, her ten nieces and nephews; Cindy (Crisci) and Joe Carman, Carole Crisci, Carolyn's namesake who preceded her in death, Debbie (Crisci) Turner, Mary Anne Crisci, Cathy (Crisci) and Mark Mecker, Rob and Debbi Crisci, Chris Crisci, Mark and Katherine Crisci, Michael and Tammie Crisci, Stan and Michelle Crisci.
"Nanny" as she was nicknamed by the Crisci kids treated them as if they were her own, participating as a loved and cherished member of the Crisci family during the children's growing up years. In addition, Carolyn enjoyed the love and joy of 17 grand-nieces and grand-nephews and their children.
Carolyn was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 18, 1931 to Paul Battreall and Hester Harsin Battreall. She lived in Indianapolis all of her life and most recently resided in Fishers, Indiana. Her brother Paul "Tony" Battreall preceded her in death. Carolyn attended Holy Angels grade school and graduated from Shortridge High School in 1950.
Upon graduation, Carolyn began her career as a telephone operator at Indiana Bell Telephone Company. She remained at Indiana Bell for more than 40 years working her way through the ranks and she retired in the early 90's as a Traffic Engineer. While at Indiana Bell, Carolyn was very active in the Telecom Pioneers Program which is a network of volunteers focused on giving back to the community. She was a valued member of the network and donated her time and financial resources to support Paralympic athletics. She continued supporting the Telecom Pioneers Program even after her retirement traveling and attending Paralympic events.
Carolyn was an extremely generous and caring person with a keen wit and a fun sense of humor. She gave so much of her time and treasure to those she loved. She will be greatly missed by all who's lives she touched. She was an active member at St. Louis de Montfort Church. Flanner Buchanan - Carmel is handling arrangements. There will be a viewing at 9am at St. Louis De Montfort on Saturday May 11, 2019 followed by a Mass at 10 am and burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to St. Louis de Montfort Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 10, 2019