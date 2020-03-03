|
|
Carolyn McCullough Pursel
Winston-Salem, NC - Carolyn McCullough Pursel, 92, of Winston-Salem, NC was welcomed into Heaven on February 19, 2020. Carolyn was born in 1927 in Evansville, Indiana. She moved to Indianapolis, IN, where she met Jack H. Pursel. They married in 1947 while attending Purdue University. Carolyn came to faith in her Lord Jesus Christ as an adult in 1976, and that became the cornerstone of her life. She was active in missions, church, hospitals and nursing homes.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Pursel and her parents Wilbur and Olga McCullough. She is survived by three daughters and their families: Deborah (Doug) Gifford of Brownsburg, IN, Christine Lance of Indian Harbour Beach, FL and Peggy (Alexander) Beckman of Winston-Salem, NC; and her "fourth" treated like a daughter, Sandra Whicker of Winston-Salem, NC. Her sister, Judy Harrington of Anderson, SC survives. Carolyn's grandchildren are Ryan (Misty) Gifford, Shannon (Jon) Zajicek, Raymond (Tania) Beckman, Carolyn (Ziad) Khattab, Christopher (Danyell) Lance, Bradley Lance, Stephanie Lance and Kenny (Kelli) Whicker. She leaves 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at Reynolda Church, Winston-Salem, NC on February 25, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Union Chapel Cemetery, 8301 Union Chapel Road, Indianapolis, IN 46240, where burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carolyn Pursel to: Reynolda Church, 2200 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27106 or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020