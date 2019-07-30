|
|
Carolyn McKinney
Indianapolis - Carolyn McKinney, 86, passed away on July 27, 2019. Carolyn was born to George and Gladys (McCoy) Schuster on August 29, 1932 in Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert McKinney. Carolyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, piano teacher, and tutor. She was happiest when she was cooking for family and friends and serving others. Carolyn never sought the limelight, but always worked behind the scenes to make life better for all those around her. Along with her husband, Bob, she ran a summer business called "Courts by McKinney" which built tennis courts at private homes and schools. In addition, she served the youth of the inner city area as a leader in the Brookside Youth Program. Survivors include her children: Mark (Kate) McKinney, Kevin (Elaine) McKinney, and Rebecca (Darin) Sorley; grandchildren: Sarah (Zach) Patterson, Tyler McKinney, Allegra Sorley, Maya McKinney, Alex Sorley, and Adam Sorley; three great grandchildren; husband's siblings: Virginia Thigpen and Jack (Rose) McKinney. The family would like to thank the staff at Altenheim for their wonderful care in Carolyn's last years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11-12 at Shepherd Community Church, 4107 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis. Her Graveside Funeral Ceremony will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Washington Park East Cemetery. www.NewcomerIndy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019