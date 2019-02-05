|
|
Carolyn Rae (Arthur) DeFord
Fishers - Mrs. Carolyn (Arthur) DeFord, of Fishers, IN, passed away on February 3, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1937, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Charles Arthur and Vera (Cope) (Arthur) Johnson. Carolyn grew up in a late depression household as the oldest of 7 children. Her family struggled with poverty and, as the oldest, she was called upon to help support the family and raise her siblings. She graduated from Lawrence Central High School (Indianapolis, IN) in 1955 and married her high school sweetheart that same year (Stephen A. DeFord who preceded her in death in 2006). Together they began to build a wonderful life and legacy. Before having children of their own they fostered several needy young children in the Indianapolis area and then began to grow their own family with four children of their own.
While raising a family, first on the east side of Indianapolis and then in Noblesville, Carolyn worked as a keypunch operator then a secretary. Her late husband was a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 481 and, with his support, Carolyn was able to focus the early years of her children's lives building and managing the home and raising the kids along with chickens, sheep, turkeys and a large garden every year to feed the growing family. As the children matured, she reentered the workforce as an office manager with Delmonte foods and for the next 20+ years she worked to support her team first in Noblesville and then at a larger office in Castleton.
As her husband's health began to fail, they both retired to English, IN on Patoka Lake in southern Indiana and they enjoyed several happy years together exploring the lake, fishing, mushroom hunting and acting as a playground, fishing and hunting lodge for their growing family of 4 children ((Jeffrey Alexander, John Andrew and wife Kathy, Jerald Alan and wife Wende, and Jane Ann Mills and husband Mark) 9 grandchildren (Monica Duffey, Michelle Schwomeyer, Michael, Mark, Bethany, Emily, Samuel, Jason and Molly Hammonds) and now 6 great grandchildren (Noah, Charlie, Chase, Pierce, Caspian and Harlow). After Steve's passing, she moved back to Noblesville where she was close to grandchildren, lifelong friends and her home church (Christ Lutheran Church).
Carolyn was an amazing cook who created wonderful and ongoing family traditions with her Thanksgiving feasts, Christmas prime rib and Easter pecan rolls. She was famous for creating amazing meals from seemingly meager components and loved to share recipes with her family, ultimately creating an over 300-page cook book that her children and grandchildren cherish and refer to often.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stephen, and her brother Robert Arthur. She is survived by her brother Jack Arthur of Indianapolis, Jerry Arthur of Zionsville, Tom Arthur of Carbon Indiana, Joanne Messersmith of Westfield, Phyllis McCullough of Bloomington.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday, February 6th at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Funeral service with interment to follow will be held at 11 AM Thursday, February 7th also at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Noblesville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019