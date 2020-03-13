Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cornerstone Christian Church
8930 N. SR 267
Brownsburg, IN
Carolyn Rhoton Obituary
Lebanon - Carolyn Ann Rhoton

71, Lebanon, passed away March 12, 2020. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degree from Ball State University and was a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital. Carolyn retired from nursing in 2011. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Brownsburg and the Oncology Nursing Society. Survivors include her husband Estel Rhoton; daughters Missy Taylor and Jackie Rhoton; sisters Mary Beth Donald and Pam Hall; grandchildren Ethan and Sabra; 11 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Tuesday March 17 at Cornerstone Christian Church, 8930 N. SR 267, Brownsburg, IN 46112, with funeral services there at 10am Monday March 18. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
