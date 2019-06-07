|
|
Carolyn S. Johnson
Plainfield - Carolyn Sue Johnson, 82, of Plainfield, finally succumbed to a 5 year battle with Multiple Myeloma on June 5, 2019. She was born June 29, 1936 to Fred and Opal Schwier. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the West Bridge Church (1521 S. CR 75 W, Danville, IN 46122) where friends may visit from 11:00 am until time of service. Survivors include her children, Danny (Charlene) Johnson, Gail (Jim) Smith, Becky Ping, Cindy Helton (John Ward), Larry (Linda) Johnson, and Heidi (Mark) Irving. Brother Brian Schwier, sisters Connie Tincher and Pamela Townsend. She had 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 7, 2019