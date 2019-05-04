Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Fishers - Carolyn Sue (Bailey) Vaught, 59, Fishers, IN, passed away on May 1, 2019. Carolyn was born in Springfield, OH on March 4, 1960 to parents, Thomas and Phyllis (Boyer) Bailey. She was a graduate of Broad Ripple High School and during her career, she worked in banking, retiring from Regions Bank as a Group Assistant. Carolyn was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her beloved family.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ronald A. Vaught, Jr.; mother, Phyllis Bailey; sons, Josh Vaught (Megan) and Andrew Vaught; grandchildren, Nathan and Connor Vaught; siblings, Theresa Bailey, Thomas Bailey and Mark Bailey (Kim); as well as her extended family and loving friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her infant son, Adam Vaught and her father, Thomas Bailey.

Friends may call from 12 Noon until 2pm, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2pm. Entombment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be shared with the family online at flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 4, 2019
