|
|
Carolyn Saxman
Plainfield - Carolyn J. Saxman, 84, of Plainfield, passed away August 10, 2019. She was born April 26, 1935 to the late Ralph and Nellie (Wallsmith) Gilbert in Hartford City, IN. She received her B.A. Degree and Masters Degree from Ball State University. She taught for over 20 years in the Plainfield Community School Corporation at Brentwood Elementary School and the Special Education Department at Plainfield High School. She retired in 1995. Carolyn is survived by three sons, Scott (Denise) Ron (Marsha), and Brad (Leanne) Saxman; a brother, Stanley (Carolyn) Gilbert; and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Ray Saxman. She was a member of Plainfield Christian Church,(800 Dan Jones Road) where a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Visitation will also be at the church on Saturday from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm. Both Ray and Carolyn will be laid to rest together at Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hendricks County Community Foundation. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019