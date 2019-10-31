|
Carolyn Simms McClamroch, 102, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Robin Run Assisted Living. She was born on September 11, 1917 in Crawfordsville, IN to Frank & Nellie Simms, graduated from Crawfordsville High School and attended Tennessee College for Women in Murfreesboro, TN. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard McClamroch, on November 23, 1938.
Carolyn was active in the Speedway Christian Church, Tri-Kappa, PEO and Eastern Star. She and her husband were involved with their children's and community activities. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother at birth, and her husband of 58 years (1996). She is survived by her son, James (Pam), and daughter, Judith (Tom) Leith, five grandchildren: James (Kristin), Todd (Cynthia), David (Allison) McClamroch, Krista (Jeffrey) DeBolt, and Michael (Andrea) Leith and 12 great grandchildren, Quinn, Kate, Campbell, Lauren, Caroline, Peter, Sarah and John McClamroch, Nathan Leith, Emma DeBolt, Cameron and Addison Leith. She also is survived by two nieces, Sandra Lynn and Nancy (James) Voss as well as two nephews, Samuel (Bobbie) Groves and Samuel (Tommy Sue) Stone. We are especially grateful for the care and friendship given to her over the past 20 years by her caregiver and friend, Carolyn Lowe.
Visitation will take place on November 6, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral at Conkle Funeral Home, 4925 W. 16th Street in Speedway. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Crawfordsville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in her name to Brookdale Hospice, 9100 Purdue Road, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019