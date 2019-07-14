Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Following Services
Carolyn Snavely Hopp


1944 - 2019
Carolyn Snavely Hopp Obituary
Carolyn Snavely Hopp

Indianapolis - With great sadness we announce the passing of Carolyn Snavely Hopp on Friday July 12th after an accidental fall. Carolyn was born in Sullivan, Indiana on April 28, 1944 to the late Katherine Lois and Lawrence Herbert Snavely. She graduated from Frankfort High School. Carolyn went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Butler University and her master's degree from Indiana University.

Carolyn began her teaching career in IPS in 1966, and continued her career in Lawrence Township. She spent the majority of her 30+ year career teaching in Carmel Clay Schools at Mohawk Trails Elementary. Teaching children was one of her greatest passions.

After retirement Carolyn and her husband, Gordon, became Master Gardeners. They enjoyed spending time volunteering with the horticultural program at the Indiana School for the Blind. Another favorite hobby of Carolyn's was baking. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren with homemade cookies.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial visitation from 2-5 PM on Wednesday, July 17 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel with a memorial service immediately following.

Carolyn was a loving wife and best friend to Gordon Hopp during their 52 years of marriage. She was the beloved mother of Stephanie (Brian) Borlik, Shannon (Mark) McClintock, and proud grandmother to Elizabeth and Brent Borlik, and Hunter and Myles McClintock. She was a dear sister to Charles Snavely of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Clay Education Foundation or the . Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019
