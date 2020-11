Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn Sue Woods



73, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 2, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life graveside service, Saturday, November 7, 2020, 12pm at Crown Hill Cemetery. Those attending can meet at the 34th Street gate at 11:45am. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.









