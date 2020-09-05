1/1
Carolyn Swain
1944 - 2020
Carolyn Swain

Indianapolis - Carolyn Sue (Nelson) Swain, 76, of Indianapolis, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 14, 1944 to Robert and Reka (Cridlin) Nelson in Saint Charles, Virginia.

Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Noblesville High School. She loved her family and enjoyed boating on Lake Cumberland.

Carolyn is survived by her companion, Scott Sievers; sons, Jimmy Swain and Todd Swain; sister, Sandi Whitacre; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Nelson, Brenda Nelson, and Constance Nelson.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from 11:00 am to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
SEP
12
Service
01:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Memories & Condolences

