Carolyn Swain
Indianapolis - Carolyn Sue (Nelson) Swain, 76, of Indianapolis, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 14, 1944 to Robert and Reka (Cridlin) Nelson in Saint Charles, Virginia.
Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Noblesville High School. She loved her family and enjoyed boating on Lake Cumberland.
Carolyn is survived by her companion, Scott Sievers; sons, Jimmy Swain and Todd Swain; sister, Sandi Whitacre; and seven grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Nelson, Brenda Nelson, and Constance Nelson.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from 11:00 am to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com