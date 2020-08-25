1/1
Carolyn Swickard
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Swickard

Indianapolis - Carolyn Jean Swickard

76, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 20, 2020 at her Florida home. Carolyn was born January 14, 1944 in Indianapolis to Don and Bonnie Swickard. Carolyn was integral to the success of Wolfe and Swickard Machine Company, Inc. She served the company for 43 years before officially retiring in 2010. Outside of work she loved to travel, dance, fish, and have fun. Everyone who knew Carolyn loved her. She had an infectious laugh that announced her presence and carried through doors. She was always able to put a smile on the faces of everyone she interacted with. She will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by a loving spouse and life partner Sue Benge; siblings Patricia (Arnold) Tejera, Sam (Sue) Swickard, and sister-in-law Wanda Swickard; brother-in-law Bob (Sharon) Benge and brother-in-law Jerry Servidio and 11 nieces and nephews plus 12 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Don R. Swickard and Bonnie E. Swickard, brother Don R Swickard Jr. and sister-in-law Faye Servidio. No services will be held, but a celebration of life will be held at a future date. No flowers please make any donations to the Indiana Chapter-Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 11550 N. Meridian St., Carmel, IN 46032 or at www.lls.org. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved