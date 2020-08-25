Carolyn Swickard
Indianapolis - Carolyn Jean Swickard
76, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 20, 2020 at her Florida home. Carolyn was born January 14, 1944 in Indianapolis to Don and Bonnie Swickard. Carolyn was integral to the success of Wolfe and Swickard Machine Company, Inc. She served the company for 43 years before officially retiring in 2010. Outside of work she loved to travel, dance, fish, and have fun. Everyone who knew Carolyn loved her. She had an infectious laugh that announced her presence and carried through doors. She was always able to put a smile on the faces of everyone she interacted with. She will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by a loving spouse and life partner Sue Benge; siblings Patricia (Arnold) Tejera, Sam (Sue) Swickard, and sister-in-law Wanda Swickard; brother-in-law Bob (Sharon) Benge and brother-in-law Jerry Servidio and 11 nieces and nephews plus 12 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Don R. Swickard and Bonnie E. Swickard, brother Don R Swickard Jr. and sister-in-law Faye Servidio. No services will be held, but a celebration of life will be held at a future date. No flowers please make any donations to the Indiana Chapter-Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 11550 N. Meridian St., Carmel, IN 46032 or at www.lls.org
