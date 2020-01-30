|
Carolyn Ward Daries
Kissimmee, FL - Carolyn (Ward) Daries, 70, formerly of Indianapolis, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at AdventHealth Orlando, FL.
She was born on July 8, 1949, in Indianapolis to Harry and Dorothy (Hauss) Ward. After Carolyn was graduated from Carmel High School in 1967, she attended Purdue University and received her B.A. in Elementary Education in 1971 and her M.S. in General Education in 1972.
Carolyn married Frederick R. Daries on June 16, 1972. He survives.
She taught 5th grade at Woodbrook Elementary School in Carmel from 1972-1977.
Carolyn was also a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, Phi Kappa Phi, PMO University Choir, the Indiana State Teachers Association and Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Susan M. Daries.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ, 603 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020