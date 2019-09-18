|
|
Carolyn Whitfield Gray
Indianapolis - Carolyn Whitfield Gray, 74, passed away on September 13, 2019.
Carolyn was born on November 1, 1944 in Indianapolis, IN. She was the daughter of Robert and Naomi Luter Anderson. Carolyn attended IPS 24 and 17, as well as, Crispus Attucks High School. She worked at RCA and was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service when she retired after 33 years. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Anderson and Naomi Scott; sister Marva Howard; Nephew, Stephen L. Combs; Stepfather, Lloyd Scott. She is survived by her husband, Henry L. Gray; daughter, Cheryl E. Whitfield; granddaughter, Lauria A. Bonds; sister Marca (Cookie) Combs; brother LaMont G. Scott (Vivian); Deborah M. Godfrey (Lawrence), Paula R. Akers, Michelle Akers, Brittney Godfrey-Shearrill (Perry), Colby Humphries, and Lamarr Godfrey. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at New Baptist Church, 1211 Martin Luther King Jr. St. Services will follow Visitation at 12 Noon. Entombment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019