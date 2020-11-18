Carrie Nell Price
Franklin - Carrie Nell (Freeman) Price, 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on November 11, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee with her family by her side. She was born June 23, 1937 in Beech Bluff, Tennessee to Manley Earl Freeman and Hattie Louise (Davis) Freeman. She was a uniquely talented baker and found much happiness in decorating cakes especially elaborate wedding cakes. It was such a source of pride and joy for her to use her talent to make special occasions of her friends and family so much more special. Everyone always looked forward to her wonderful homemade candies and the beautiful candy platters which she delivered to her many friends and family during the holidays. She had a hobby/passion for delivering her baked goods around the city to brighten people's day. She loved to cook for family and friends. She also made sure that anyone in need of a holiday meal received one and it was delivered before her family sat down to their meal. In addition, she was an avid shopper. She loved to give gifts to her friends and family. In fact when she moved from Indiana to Tennessee, sales associates from Von Maur called her family looking for her. Her husband, Walter, thought they must have owned some type of stock in Von Maur or at least they should have. She was incredibly proud of her only grandson, Zachariah and most recently was delighted to learn that he will graduate from Liberty University next spring with his master's degree. She often reminisced about working tirelessly alongside her husband, Walter, in their many vegetable gardens and often reflected on the joy it brought to her to harvest from their garden and then share their bounty with the community. She is survived by her daughter Robynn Elaine Price-Zehnder Seitz (Mark) of Franklin TN, grandson Zachariah Xavier Zehnder of Brentwood TN; one brother Billy W. Freeman of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters Shirley F. (Freeman) Miller (Paul) of Indianapolis, IN; Patricia J. (Freeman) Walker (Max) of Greenwood, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter J. Price; infant daughter Stephannie Rose Price; her parents Manley Earl Freeman and Hattie Louise (Davis) Freeman; sister-in-law Judy L. Freeman and son-in-law Scott A. Zehnder. Due to COVID-19 circumstances and concerns, all services will be private. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information at 317-738-0202.
The family would like to thank the entire Trauma and Palliative Care Team at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for their exceptional care and compassion. In particular nurses Louise and Abbey and Dr. Holly Huth.