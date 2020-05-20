Carrie Vera Trice
Carrie Vera Trice, 87, passed away May 1, 2020. On Saturday, May 23, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 21, 2020.