80, passed away on August 16, 2020 Dean was born on December 1, 1939 in Glasgow, KY to the late Ralph and Annamerle Duke. His family moved to Beech Grove, IN when he was 8 years old. There he met the love of his life Linda Ruth Shutt in the 3rd grade. After graduating from Beech Grove High School, Linda and Dean got married and he served in the National Guard. He devoted his life to his beloved wife and to all things car related as he was a brilliant mechanic. Dean loved going to car shows with Linda in their 1946 Chevrolet. The two would have been married 60 years on September 2, 2020.Dean was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife Linda Ruth Duke, daughter Deana (Buddy) Duke-Cundiff , and Son Scott (Amy) Duke. He also had 4 grandchildren; Nova, Maxwell, Haley, and Josh.A graveside service will be held at a later date.