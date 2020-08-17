1/1
Carroll "Dean" Duke
80, passed away on August 16, 2020 Dean was born on December 1, 1939 in Glasgow, KY to the late Ralph and Annamerle Duke. His family moved to Beech Grove, IN when he was 8 years old. There he met the love of his life Linda Ruth Shutt in the 3rd grade. After graduating from Beech Grove High School, Linda and Dean got married and he served in the National Guard. He devoted his life to his beloved wife and to all things car related as he was a brilliant mechanic. Dean loved going to car shows with Linda in their 1946 Chevrolet. The two would have been married 60 years on September 2, 2020.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Linda Ruth Duke, daughter Deana (Buddy) Duke-Cundiff , and Son Scott (Amy) Duke. He also had 4 grandchildren; Nova, Maxwell, Haley, and Josh.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
3177861476
