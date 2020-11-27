Carter Byfield



Speedway - Carter Byfield, Indianapolis, passed away on November 24th and is now walking the green fairways of heaven. He was born April 28th, 1926 in Lebanon, Indiana to Leona Sparks and Lester Byfield. He grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from George Washington High School in 1944 where he was a standout athlete in football and track and field. Carter was a proud World War II veteran. After high school graduation, he joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific on an LST and a minesweeper. He returned home and enrolled in Anderson College. He was a member of the college's first football team along with life-long friends, Dante Schiavone and George McCool. He also participated in track and field in college. Carter was inducted into the Anderson University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997 as part of the inaugural class of honorees. He married his sweetheart, Jeane Zore on June 21, 1952. Carter was a teacher, coach, guidance counselor and assistant principal during his 36 years in education. He began his career at Anderson High School. He earned a master's degree from Butler University. He then taught at Decatur Central and Shortridge. Byfield and Schiavone teamed up again at Pike High School. Carter retired in 1987 after 21 years at Pike.



Carter is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jeane, daughter, Lou Ann (Dan) Gilbert of Evansville, sons, James Byfield of Whitestown, and Michael (Amy) Byfield of Stuart, Florida; grandchildren, Cathy (Marcus) Chandler, Kyle (Sara) Gilbert, Carter and Duke Byfield;great-grandchildren , Blake Chandler, Graham and Natalie Gilbert and one more (Nora) on the way. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was known as "Uncle Carter" by many other people. Carter was an avid golfer and will be missed by his golfing buddies from Twin Lakes and Thatcher.



He was preceeded in death by his parents, brother Robert and sister-in-law Virginia Byfield, step-sisters, Margaret Cole, Norma Archand Billie Renner; sister-in-law Anna Lou Folger, and brothers-in-law John and Jim Zore, and infant grandson Mathew Gilbert.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Devember 1st at St. Christopher Catholic Church, Speedway, Indiana at 11:00 a.m. Celebrants will be Father Paul Shikany, Father Jude Meril and Father Mike Welch. The church will be open at 10:00 for limited visitation. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place with limited seating for Mass and masks are required. Private burial service will follow at Calvalry Cemetery. Indiana Memorial Funeral & Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements. The family thanks all of the staff at Kindred Home Health and Premier Hospice for their excellent care.



The family wishes to continue Carter's legacy of teaching and service to students by establishing a scholarship in his memory for aspiring teachers. Please send contributions in Carter's name to Anderson University Development Office, 1100 E. 5th Street, Anderson, Indiana 46012.



Love you Dad, Papa, Grandpa, Great-Papaw, Uncle Jack, Uncle Carter, Uncle Beech, Uncle B, Mr. Byfield, Mr. B!









