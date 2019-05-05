|
Cary Wayne Porter
New Palestine - Cary Wayne Porter, age 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
He was born April 29, 1961 in Bloomfield, Iowa to Gary and Shirley (Bollman) Porter. Cary was a 1979 graduate of Davis County High School. A diligent and loyal employee, he was nearing his 32nd anniversary working for Bowers Envelope/SupremeX. Even more importantly, Cary was a loving and devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.
Preceded in death by his father, Gary Porter. Cary is no doubt enjoying a long-awaited reunion with him.
Carrying on his memory are his mother, Shirley Porter; his sister, Teri McClure; three children, Chad (Natalia Ulloa) Porter, Chris (Ashley) Porter, and Chelsea Porter; his grandsons, Coltyn Porter and Wyatt Armstrong; and life-long companion, Christina Porter. The void left by Cary's absence will be impossible to fill, but he will always be remembered as a fun-loving, reliable, easy-going guy who would do anything for anyone. As an organ donor, he continued helping others even through his passing.
A visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis on May 10, 2019 from 4-8pm. A funeral service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 12 noon, also at the funeral home. There will be an additional hour of calling beforehand from 11am-12pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019